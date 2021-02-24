Car crashes into Dartmouth McDonald's, injuring one

Halifax Regional Police say a diner in a McDonald's in Dartmouth was taken to hospital after a vehicle smashed into the restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle went through the wall and a window of the restaurant, located on Windmill Road near the Burnside business park, around 1:15 p.m.

One person in the restaurant was struck and taken to hospital. Const. John MacLeod said he does not know the extent of their injuries, but the victim is expected to recover.

MacLeod also had no details about the driver, who has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

It didn't take long for a tow truck to take the vehicle away. The driver was arrested. (Robert Short/CBC)

A tow truck was on the scene shortly after the incident and towed away the silver car.

An employee at McDonald's told CBC News she was not allowed to comment on the situation. She said the restaurant is currently closed but will reopen Wednesday evening.

MORE TOP STORIES