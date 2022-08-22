Car crash in Yarmouth leaves 3 people dead

Three people and a dog have died after a two-vehicle crash on the weekend in Yarmouth, N.S.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Hwy. 103 in Greenville that involved a Honda Civic and a Toyota Tacoma.

The Honda Civic was found severely damaged off the road. Police found a 22-year-old man and 18-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Police say the Toyota Tacoma was heavily damaged when they arrived. An injured 39-year-old woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat was air lifted to a Halifax hospital but later died. A dog in the car also died in the collision.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Tacoma, a 47-year-old man, and a 12-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries.

