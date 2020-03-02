RCMP blast social media stunt that saw vehicle driven off N.S. wharf

A thumbs up and revved engine were all it took for a potentially deadly stunt to unfold in rural Nova Scotia on Saturday.

At least a couple of people gathered on the Cape St. Marys wharf, near Meteghan, N.S., to film a small red and black car speed down a wharf, slam into a wooden barrier, flip and drop into the ocean.

There are cheers as the driver, sporting a dirt bike helmet, surfaces. It's unclear if the driver was injured.

The video has been shared on social media thousands of times.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the force isn't impressed.

RCMP resources tied up by stunt

"The stunt resulted in tying up RCMP resources, including front-line police officers, dispatchers, communicators in our 911 centre and our underwater recovery team divers," she said.

More than 10 RCMP staff were diverted from their regular duties to handle the case.

"It certainly could have resulted in us not being able to respond to a real situation," said Clarke.

Police were called in just after 6 p.m. Saturday because someone thought there might have been a fatal collision. Police reacted accordingly, bringing in extra officers to help.

It didn't take long for them to figure out the crash was no accident.

Police consider laying charges

Officers have tracked down the car's driver and other people who were involved. Clarke said the RCMP are considering laying charges. However, she wouldn't say what those charges might be.

Clarke said charges could relate to the the way the car was driven, the damage to the wharf or harm to the environment.

It's also unclear why the driver wanted to sink the car in the first place.

"That's definitely a question that we need to answer, is the motivation of the people who did this," said Clarke.

Safety of divers was 'at risk'

On Sunday, the RCMP sent divers down to make sure no one else was inside the car. They also helped the tow company remove the car from the water.

"Our underwater recovery team divers do have to put their safety at risk working around vehicles that have been submerged in the water," said Clarke.

The RCMP investigation continues.

