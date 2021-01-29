Police and Halifax bus driver rescue man from burning car

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after he was rescued from the burning wreckage of his car just before it exploded, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police received a call about a burning vehicle on its roof just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

They found the car downtown near the intersection of Upper Water Street and Valour Way, close to the Casino Nova Scotia.

A Halifax police officer along with a Halifax Transit bus driver, who was on the scene, smashed out one of the car's windows and hauled the car's driver to safety.

The vehicle exploded just after the rescue.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze a short time later.

Police said the driver was the only person inside the car, no other details about the man have been released.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, and impaired driving charges are expected.

Halifax police said their investigation is in its early stages.

MORE TOP STORIES