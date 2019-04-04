Serious car crash closes section of highway near Kejimkujik National Park

A serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 8 has forced Nova Scotia RCMP to close the road between Maitland Bridge and Kempt near Kejimkujik National Park.

The RCMP have not released any details about how the crash happened or if there are any injuries.

They are expected to put out a news release shortly with more details.

Traffic is being detoured around the crash site.

The RCMP expect the section of highway between Maitland Bridge and Kempt to be closed for several hours while they continue their investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES: