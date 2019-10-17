One dead after car and pickup truck crash on Highway 101

One person is dead after a car and a pickup truck slammed into each other early Thursday afternoon on Highway 101 in Windsor, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

The car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 12:30 p.m. The truck's driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the age or gender of car's driver. An RCMP collision analyst is at the scene trying to determine what led to the crash.

There was heavy rain and high winds across much of Nova Scotia on Thursday as a storm system moved through the province.

Highway 101 remains closed between exits 5A and 6, and traffic is being diverted. It's not clear when the highway might reopen.

