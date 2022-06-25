Security video shows moment car takes out utility pole on Quinpool Road

A vehicle knocked out two poles on Quinpool Road near Preston Street around 7 a.m. on Saturday causing a section of the road to be closed for about an hour. The 26-year-old driver was taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. Video provided by East Coast Bakery.

One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and subsequently hit a light pole on Quinpool Road in Halifax just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

A news release from Halifax police said the 26-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened between Preston Street and Monastery Lane. That section of street was closed for approximately an hour.

The owner of East Coast Bakery, which is located across the street from the utility pole, provided CBC News with security camera footage.

In the video, the car is seen heading east on Quinpool Road and then riding up the sidewalk and striking the utility pole.

It knocks out the base of the pole, causing a transformer to crash to the sidewalk. The remaining upper portion of the pole bounces overhead with wires still attached.

The car then veers across the road toward Monastery Lane.

The video only shows the utility pole being hit and not the second pole mentioned in the release.

According to the news release, the driver is not expected to be charged in connection with the crash.

