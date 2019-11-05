Woman, 24, charged in fatal car crash in Lunenburg County

A 24-year-old woman from Lunenburg County has been arrested in connection to a fatal car crash on Highway 12 in Aldersville, N.S., on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

The woman is facing several charges including criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

A 71-year-old woman was killed in the head-on crash that happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman who died was a passenger in a Volkswagen being driven on the highway between Kentville and Chester. The car was hit by an oncoming Chrysler sedan trying to pass other vehicles on the two-lane road, said the release.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The 24-year-old was also taken to hospital with injuries.

She was arrested on Sunday and is expected to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 18.

