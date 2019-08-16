Man faces charges after two trucks collide in Annapolis Valley

Two trucks collided in Kings County Thursday evening and when the dust settled one truck was on fire, one man was trapped and injured in his vehicle and another man fled the scene, according to the RCMP.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on English Mountain Road in Coldbrook, N.S.

It's not clear how the trucks collided but both were extensively damaged.

One truck caught fire while the other was so badly damaged its driver was trapped inside.

A 28-year-old man from Cambridge was driving the truck that caught fire. He took off and left the other man trapped inside the other truck, said the RCMP.

Police and firefighters had to free trapped man

When police and firefighters arrived they had to free the man from his damaged truck.

He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The RCMP found the 28-year-old nearby. He is facing charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit causing bodily harm.

The man will appear will appear in Kentville provincial court in October.

English Mountain Road was closed for several hours while police investigated but it has since reopened.

