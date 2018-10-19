Driver hurt after car bursts through side of New Glasgow hotel

Skip to Main Content
The driver was taken to hospital but there were no other injuries

This car tore through the hotel's siding (New Glasgow Regional Police)

New Glasgow Regional Police say they were called to the Travel Lodge Suites on Westville Road around 3 p.m. 

The car crashed through siding and wood, becoming embedded in the site of the building before it came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Aberdeen Hospital for treatment. There's no word on the extent of his injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

The car's driver was injured in the crash. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

