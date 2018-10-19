Driver hurt after car bursts through side of New Glasgow hotel

A 53-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving after a car smashed through the side of a hotel Friday afternoon in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they were called to the Travel Lodge Suites on Westville Road around 3 p.m.

The car crashed through siding and wood, becoming embedded in the site of the building before it came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Aberdeen Hospital for treatment. There's no word on the extent of his injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.