Woman dead after head-on collision with pickup truck in Annapolis Valley

A 70-year-old woman from Lawrencetown in the Annapolis Valley has died after her car collided head-on with a pickup truck on Highway 1 in Annapolis County, N.S.

The collision happened on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. in Brickton, which is near Middleton, said an RCMP news release.

The woman's small car was headed eastbound when it veered across the centre line and struck a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction. The woman, who was the only person in the car, suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance and then flown to Halifax for further treatment, but she died later that evening.

The driver of the pickup truck and her two small children only suffered minor injuries.

Police investigation continues

RCMP say it's not clear why the car veered across the road.

A section of Highway 1 between exits 18 and 19 was shut down while a traffic analyst investigated what happened. The highway reopened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are continuing their investigation.