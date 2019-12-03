One dead after ambulance and car collide near Kentville

A crash between an ambulance and a car early Tuesday morning near Kentville, N.S., has left one person dead, according the RCMP.

The vehicles collided on Highway 101 between exits 13 and 14. That section of road was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened, according to the RCMP.

Neither the name, gender or age of the deceased has been released.

A paramedic crew was taken to hospital as a precaution after the crash, but they were subsequently released, according to an email from Emergency Health Services spokesperson Remo Zaccagna.

No patients were on board the ambulance at the time of the crash.

EHS said an investigation is underway and it will not be releasing any more information.

The Mounties expect to send out a news release shortly with more details.

There were icy and slushy road conditions across much of the province Tuesday morning.

MORE TOP STORIES: