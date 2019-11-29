Halifax woman dead after car crash in Cow Bay

A 39-year-old Halifax woman is dead after her car left the road, went into a ditch and then struck a tree in Cow Bay, N.S.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. AT Friday at the intersection of Cow Bay and Bissett roads, RCMP said in a news release.

The woman was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

An RCMP collision analyst examined the scene and the police investigation continues.

