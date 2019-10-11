Enfield crash sends man to hospital with serious injuries
A 22-year-old man from the Enfield, N.S., area is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Enfield on Friday.
A section of Renfrew Road was closed while police investigated, it has since reopened
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Horne Settlement and Renfrew roads.
A Jeep Cherokee and a Chrysler Sebring collided at the intersection in what appeared to be a T-bone crash, said RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce.
But he said it's still not clear exactly what happened, and officers are still investigating.
A LifeFlight helicopter was used to transport the driver of the Sebring to hospital.
The driver the Jeep was not hurt, according to Joyce.
A section of Renfrew Road was closed following the crash, but reopened around 6 p.m.
