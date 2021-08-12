Driver seriously injured in head-on crash in Cape Breton

The driver of a car involved in a head-on crash near Millville, N.S., has been sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to the RCMP.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 105 about 30 kilometres from Sydney.

The RCMP did not release the name, sex or age of the driver. No information was provided about anyone else involved in the crash.

A detour was put in place while the scene was cleared.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

