Chase leaves police searching for stolen vehicle driver in Bedford

Police are searching for a man after a vehicle chase that began on Bayers Road Saturday night.

At 10:40 p.m. police say an officer saw the vehicle heading inbound above the speed limit, and discovered it was reported stolen after checking the plates.

When the officer tried to stop the car, police say the driver refused to stop and took off outbound on Bayers Road.

The officer chased the vehicle until it exited at Duke Street in Bedford.

The pursuit ended when the driver reached Rocky Lake Drive. The vehicle was found empty on Birch Street in Bedford, and the driver couldn't be found in the area.

Police say they've identified the driver, but have not been able to find him.