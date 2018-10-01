Cape Breton bridge replacement plan scrapped in favour of simpler design

The complex design to reconstruct a timber bridge in western Cape Breton has resulted in a five-month delay and a cancelled contract.

Captains Brook bridge on Route 19, just north of Judique, "had been deteriorating for years," said Inverness PC MLA Allan MacMaster. He lobbied the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal for a replacement.

The contract to do the work was awarded to Zutphen Contractors of Southwest Mabou, but a problem was encountered and construction came to a halt in April.

Traffic lights were installed on both sides and ever since travellers have had to wait their turn to cross what is now a one-lane bridge.

"It's definitely an inconvenience," said Anne Marie Livingstone of Little Judique.

Tourists told to avoid the bridge

Wait times were longer during the summer tourism season.

"You might not get the first light, you might have to wait for the light to change again," said Livingstone.

Jasmine MacDonald, who works at the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique, advised tourists to avoid the bridge altogether.

"I just told people to go down the Shore Road. It's almost like a back road, but it is paved," she said.

Marla MacInnis, a Transportation Department spokesperson, wrote in an email that the contractor "encountered issues with the unique design of the structure."

"We have mutually agreed with the contractor to cancel the contract and we are working now with our own staff to install a panel bridge," she said.

Going with a panel bridge instead

A panel bridge is a steel-truss structure and the installation should speed up the construction timeline.

The original plan was for a glued laminated timber structure.

MacInnis said that design is relatively new to the department and has not been used elsewhere in Nova Scotia.

"However, during construction it became clear that the design's complexity was causing delays and there was a risk it would not be in place before the winter season," she said.

MacMaster said if construction is not completed by winter, there could be problems with clearing snow.

"Is the bridge suitable for a snowplow to make it over with the width of the blade?" he said. "Do you have to bring in a special snowplow to plow the bridge?"

Approaches to bridge nearly done

MacInnis said work on the approaches to the bridge is nearing completion and construction on the abutments should begin next week.

She said costs associated with the approach work and equipment rentals are anticipated to be no more than $350,000.

This does not include the cost of the panel bridge as the department has the material required to build this structure in stock.

MacMaster said he hopes the bridge will be open to two lanes of traffic before long.

