Halifax motorcade to honour Capt. Jennifer Casey on Sunday

Capt. Jennifer Casey is returning to her home city of Halifax today and there will be a motorcade in her honour from the airport to the funeral home.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds public affairs officer and former journalist died on May 17 when the aircraft she was in crashed after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C.

That final flight was part of the Snowbirds' cross-country tour to recognize the efforts of Canadians in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC News will carry a live stream of the procession, which starts at 5 p.m. AT.

At the request of Casey's family, spectators are asked to respect physical distancing measures in relation to COVID-19. They're also encouraging people to wear the colours of the Snowbirds — red and white — in Casey's honour.

The planned motorcade route is:

• From the Park & Fly parking lot to Highway 102.

• Highway 102 to Bayers Road.

• Bayers Road to Connaught Avenue.

• Right onto Connaught Avenue to Almon Street.

• Left onto Almon Street to Agricola Street.

• Left onto Agricola Street to Highland Avenue.

• Slight right onto Highland Avenue to Woodbine Avenue.

• Left onto Woodbine Avenue to Rosemeade Avenue.

• Left onto Rosemeade Avenue to Hillside Avenue.

• Right onto Hillside Avenue to Robie Street.

• Right onto Robie Street to Normandy Drive.

• Left onto Normandy Drive to High Street.

• Left onto High Street to Lady Hammond Road.

• Left onto Lady Hammond Road to Robie Street.

• Right onto Robie Street to Young Street.

• Right onto Young Street to the Windsor Street intersection; continue straight onto Bayers Road.

• Continue on Bayers Road to Atlantic Funeral Home.

