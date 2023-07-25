Online petition calls for return of Cape Breton's blood donation clinic

A petition launched by a Cape Breton woman in an effort to reopen a blood donation clinic in Sydney, N.S., has garnered more than 5,000 signatures online.

The clinic closed in 2015 after Canadian Blood Services deemed it not cost effective. The nearest blood donation centre for residents of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is more than 130 kilometres away.

"It's very personal to me because my grandmother — many a time — had blood transfusions. Without those, she wouldn't have been alive for as long as she was," said Diane Porter, the organizer behind the petition.

Porter has been a blood donor since the day she reached 17, the legal age to donate.

"It was something that I was so excited to do. That's all I wanted to do that day," she said.

She said the lack of mobile clinics in CBRM is a loss to the community.

Canadian Blood Services says added costs due to labour, transportation and distance to the nearest blood product processing site made the donation centre in Sydney unfeasible. In a written statement, Canadian Blood Services said it is grateful for the support and dedication of Cape Bretoners.

"People in Sydney can also join the national stem cell registry, register their intent to become an organ and tissue donor, and/or make a one-time or recurring financial donation," the statement reads.

Patsy Magliaro, a Sydney resident, said when the centre closed it was a big loss. She said donating blood brings a sense of fulfilment.

"You also have your own self-pride for doing it … they give you a pin and put your picture on the wall when you get the 50-plus blood donations," she said.

Magliaro said the donation centre seemed to be busy.

"We had a clinic here and it seemed to be going well. Every time I was there, eight out of 10 chairs were filled … I don't see any reason why we can't get that back."

Canadian Blood Service said its collection plans "are reviewed each year and adjustments are made where and when needed. Our national system ensures patients in Cape Breton and across Canada continue to receive the blood products they need."

But Porter disagrees.

"Canadian Blood Services [was] urging residents from coast to coast to roll up her sleeves during a desperate time, referring to the wildfires across Canada … I truly believe that if we had one of those clinics in Cape Breton, we would have had our residents step up and we could have increased that number significantly."

