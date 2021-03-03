Four Cape Breton women to face trial on $3.6 million in fraud charges

Four Cape Breton women will be going to trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court after allegedly claiming $3.6 million in fraudulent federal tax credits under 10 different companies.

The Canada Revenue Agency says Lydia Saker and her daughters Nadia Saker, Angela MacDonald and Georgette Young filed false HST claims on $56 million in sales for things like cookbooks, children's clothing and frozen dinners.

The sales allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2015 through 10 companies including the former Spaghetti Benders restaurant on Boularderie Island and companies called Housewives in Heels, Artisan Hair Loss Therapy, Maddie and Bella's Children Clothing, Latatia Advertising, Kishk, and New and Chic.

The women, who were charged in 2018, claimed federal tax rebates for up to $3.6 million. They received $276,000, according to court records, and were denied the rest after federal auditors became suspicious.

After a three-day preliminary inquiry in Sydney provincial court this week, Judge Ann Marie MacInnes ruled there is enough evidence to go to trial on all 30 charges.

The women are expected back in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney on March 22 to get a trial date.

They have previously pleaded not guilty and elected trial by judge and jury.

