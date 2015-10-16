Amid COVID-19 restrictions, couples looking to postpone weddings in Cape Breton

Two popular Cape Breton wedding venues are urging people with upcoming summer nuptials to await guidance from public health officials before postponing their special day as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on upcoming events.

"We're still two and a half months away from when the season gets ramped up and things are changing on a daily basis," said Kevin Hurd, general manager with the Keltic Lodge at the Highlands in Ingonish, N.S.

Hurd said he's been getting calls from concerned brides and grooms looking for backup options, but he said dates are already booked well into this fall and into the summer of 2021.

Matthew MacAulay, the resort operations manager at the Inverary Inn in Baddeck, N.S., said he's also heard from couples.

"For the most part, everyone is waiting to see," he said. "It's still early yet."

MacAulay said that for dates early in the season, they've been able to arrange backup plans.

Hurd and MacAulay both said even if weddings do proceed in the summer, some restrictions could be in place, which they say could impact the number of guests allowed.

On top of this, Hurd said if guests are travelling from outside Nova Scotia's border, that could complicate things.

One week ago, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said it will be at least June before the province can look at lifting restrictions governing life in Nova Scotia amid COVID-19.

"I think people should expect that even the summer is going to look somewhat different than most summers," he said.

Strang said any lifting of restrictions would be gradual.

Membertou largely unaffected

At the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre, the busiest time of the year for ceremonies and receptions is not until a few months from now.

"We haven't been strongly impacted by wedding cancellations," said communications director Kelsea MacNeil. "However, we are currently working with a couple of clients who are choosing new dates later in the year."

