Cape Breton man facing weapons, police paraphernalia charges

A man from Millville, N.S., is facing 21 charges after police seized several items, including guns, vehicles and pieces of police uniforms.

Police found clothing believed to be authentic RCMP, OPP uniforms after searching 2 homes in Millville

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
An assortment of hats and clothing, many emblazed with the word 'police,' are displayed on a table along with weapons and ammunition.
Police say they searched two residences in Millville, N.S., and seized a number of articles of police clothing and equipment that appeared to be authentic, among other things. (Cape Breton Regional Police Service)

A 30-year-old man from Millville, N.S., is facing 21 charges after police seized several items, including guns, vehicles and pieces of police uniforms.

Cape Breton Regional Police first arrested the man last Friday following reports of a domestic disturbance.

They were called to an apartment building on the Esplanade in Sydney just before midnight on May 11. The suspect initially fled, but was later arrested at a residence in Millville.

After getting witness statements and viewing surveillance video, police got warrants to search two homes in Millville where the items were seized.

The charges include two counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of assault with a weapon and flight from police. 

Police also recovered several articles of police clothing that are believed to be authentic pieces of RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police uniforms.

That led to additional charges under the Police Identity Management Act that came into effect last May.

The act is a response to the deadly rampage of April 2020, when a gunman masquerading as an RCMP officer killed 22 people. The act makes it illegal for people who aren't police officers to use equipment and uniforms to masquerade as police.

Cape Breton police said in a release that they're trying to verify whether the uniform pieces are authentic.

The man was in court Friday to answer to the charges. He has been released on conditions.

