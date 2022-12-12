Cape Breton University warns students not to use fake bus passes

Cape Breton regional police are investigating allegations of an organized effort to mass produce fake bus passes.

The university issued a letter to students earlier this week warning about the possible consequences of illegal activity after hearing from Transit Cape Breton about instances of fraudulent bus passes being used involving students.

No one from the university or Transit Cape Breton would comment, but Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokeswoman Christina Lamey said the matter was referred to police because it was not just reports of one or two instances.

"This is to the scale that would warrant a police investigation," she said.

In an email, police said they are investigating after recently being made aware of the potential for fraudulent passes being used on buses.

"We are investigating to determine whether or not fake passes exist and are being used, and if so, where they are originating," said spokeswoman Desiree Magnus.

Letter outlines possible consequences

In a letter to students on Monday, the university's director of student affairs said using a fraudulent bus pass is illegal "and anyone caught can be arrested, charged and/or deported (if applicable)."

In the letter, John Mayich also said it is in direct violation of the student code of conduct, which could result in suspension, expulsion and possible deportation.

He said transit drivers will be checking passes more closely and will confiscate fake ones and report names to police, the university "and to any other agencies as required."

Mayich declined to comment and referred questions to Transit Cape Breton.

No one else from the university would comment.

The passes are available from the CBU students union.

They cost $60 a month and are discounted at $150 for three months or $180 for four months.

Students union unaware

Students union president Damanpreet Singh said he was unaware there was a problem until the university alerted students earlier this week.

"When I saw the letter, then I got to know about this conversation, but before that, I wasn't aware of the situation," he said.

"I'm not sure where they are coming from, because to be honest with you, I haven't had a conversation directly with CBRM Transit. I just heard that CBRM Transit drivers caught some students, but we are not sure who they are."

Singh said the students union does not seem to be under investigation and is willing to work with Transit Cape Breton to improve security around the passes.

Growing student enrolment at the university is driving the need to expand transit service, but the municipality says it needs revenue from fares to add routes and buses. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"Police [haven't] contacted us yet, but we contacted the CBRM and if they want, we can change our design."

Lamey said the municipality is actively trying to expand transit service in the region and anything that reduces income from fares is a concern.

"Ridership counts and revenues are an important part of the funds needed to provide the service," she said.

