Students' union taking food bank on the road in Cape Breton

The Cape Breton University Students' Union is heading out on the road to bring its food bank to Cape Breton communities.

The student group, which operates a food bank inside at CBU, is also operating a mobile service.

Juliya Wilson, a public health student at CBU, stopped by the mobile food bank in downtown Sydney. She said food security has been a problem with many students because of the pandemic.

"I came here because of the COVID-19," Wilson said. "I'm not getting a salary."

The students' union engages with students on social media to find out where they should visit. They give the food to students as long as they can show their student ID.

The mobile food bank has been to multiple places in Sydney and to Glace Bay.

"It's really helpful for the students who are without jobs and who get less hours," said Wilson.

The food bank has gone mobile once a week for the past few weeks. It is operated by volunteers.

Haeley Langlois, a business student and student union co-ordinator, said groceries include cans of vegetables, noodles, cereals and oatmeal.

The Cape Breton University Students' Union started running the mobile food bank a few weeks ago. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"Everybody that's visited us has been very grateful for what we've been doing and thanks us a lot," said Langlois.

Langlois said the students' union is happy to help out.

"Food security is a big problem around Sydney with students just because they're paying their rent, they're paying tuition right now, and there's a lot of students who don't have jobs."

Students can find the location for the mobile food van by accessing the students' union social media pages.

