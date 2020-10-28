CBU to honour Donald Marshall Jr. with new research centre

A new research institute planned for Cape Breton University will honour the legacy of Donald Marshall Jr., who fought for the Indigenous right to fish for a moderate livelihood.

The Mi'kmaw man's name has been invoked in recent weeks by Indigenous fishermen in southwest Nova Scotia who've launched self-regulated lobster fisheries.

"I think it's very timely in terms of the need for knowledge sharing, for advocacy and for action," said Janice Tulk, a senior researcher in the university's development department.

The idea for the institute has been in the works for a couple of years, sparked by one of the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which emphasized the need for education about Indigenous law and Indigenous rights.

Donald Marshall Jr. addresses a crowd in Sydney, N.S., after leading a peaceful protest over Indigenous fishing rights, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2000. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"We started thinking about what could we do at Cape Breton University that would respond to that call," said Tulk, whose areas of expertise include Mi'kmaw history and culture, as well as Indigenous economic reconciliation.

Tulk said the university has partnered with Cape Breton's Mi'kmaw communities over the past 40 years to provide higher education in a variety of fields, with the creation of Mi'kmaw studies programs, Mi'kmaw science programs and more recently, Indigenous business and mentorship programs. The university saw the research institute as a next opportunity, said Tulk.

'I think it's amazing'

Cape Breton University will work with members of the Marshall family over the coming months to solidify the vision for the institute.

"I think it's amazing," said Crystal Bernard, Donald Marshall Jr.'s daughter.

"We're so humbled and honoured that they would do this for him, in his name. And I know he would be very proud, as well."

The idea was made public Monday as the university unveiled plans for a proposed, $80-million Centre for Discovery and Innovation. The project has yet to receive funding, but should it go ahead, it will house the Marshall Institute.

"We need a space where community collaboration can occur," said Tulk, noting the institute will proceed with or without the new building.

Janice Tulk's expertise includes Mi'kmaw history and culture, as well as Indigenous tourism development and economic reconciliation. (cbu.ca)

That collaboration will involve university researchers, faculty members and students, as well as community members and organizations such as the Bras d'Or Lakes Collaborative Environmental Planning Initiative and the Unama'ki Institute of Natural Resources, as well as various levels of government.

"I think we're going to have some really valuable conversations that will advance our understanding of environmental justice and Indigenous approaches to climate change, and hopefully start to make some progress on those things through those dialogues, through advocacy, through policy change," said Tulk.

Asked what role the institute might play in situations such as the current unrest over the Indigenous moderate livelihood fishery in Nova Scotia, Tulk said it would serve to help educate people about treaties and Indigenous rights.

"I would imagine that there would be advocacy as well," said Tulk. "Certainly the institute could play a role in bringing stakeholders together to have honest conversations and collaboratively come up with solutions."

Bernard said she believes her father would be disappointed by the ongoing situation in southwest Nova Scotia.

"I think it would be very upsetting to him that we're having to go through this again," she said.

"On the other hand, I think he'd be on the front lines, fighting with our people, trying to get people to understand that the treaty rights are not up for debate."

