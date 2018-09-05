Have a room to rent? Cape Breton University wants to hear from you

Cape Breton University is working to find housing for an influx of international students after dozens landed in Sydney for the start of classes this year without a place to live.

Eleanor Anderson, head of enrolment for CBU, said students are told during recruitment visits they need to find their own housing but it's something the university will reinforce going forward.

"We do in-market orientations in several countries and we're going to make sure we are right on top of it in terms of telling them, 'Make sure you have your accommodations before you get off the plane.'"

Cape Breton University is welcoming 1,400 international students to its campus this September among a total of 3,400 students. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

There are 1,400 international students attending the university this year — hundreds more than in previous years.

CBU's on-campus residences house 400 students, but those spots aren't enough.

One of those international students is Kashyap Prajapati, who arrived in Cape Breton from India on Tuesday not knowing where he was going to stay.

He is now bunking in a friend's living room until he finds a permanent apartment.

"Many friends have difficulties," said Prajapati. "They don't have a place right now, so they are worrying about it."

The university offers airport pickups for students during which it can make sure the arriving students have a place to live.

"We go to the airport, day or night and we pick them up," said Parteek Gunny Brar, president of the student union.

"And if they don't have accommodation, we put them in a hotel for the night and the next day we help find some kind of accommodation for them."

The university in Sydney is working to find accommodations for its international students. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

Brar said they can only work with the information students provide in advance, meaning students who don't get picked up by the university at the airport are falling through the cracks.

The university has reached out to the wider Cape Breton community asking for anyone with a room to rent.

If you are a landlord with rental property available, the CBU Students' Union <a href="https://twitter.com/CBUSU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBUSU</a> would love to hear from you. Please contact them at (902) 563-1192, or list your rental on <a href="https://t.co/quHpiV1F0r">https://t.co/quHpiV1F0r</a> to find prospective student renters. —@cbuniversity

So far, Brar said they've been able to place everyone who's asked for help.

"I had 20 people today come in looking for accommodations and we were able to help every single one of them," said Brar.

Having just learned of Prajapati's situation, he was next on the list.

CBU picks international students up from the airport, day or night, when they first arrive. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

"I have around 25 bedrooms available right now," said Brar.

An international student himself from India, Brar said the students need to be proactive in making arrangements in advance.

"If you're travelling thousands and thousands of miles, you have to have some sort of responsibility where you look forward to connect with somebody to find any type of housing."

Brar said he can be reached directly at (902) 549-1302.