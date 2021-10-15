International students in Cape Breton frustrated by health insurance price hike

Some international students at Cape Breton University have taken to social media to raise concerns about an increase to health insurance premiums, saying they weren't told about the price hike.

International students in Nova Scotia aren't eligible for Nova Scotia Medical Services Insurance (MSI) until they have been in the country for 12 months. CBU's health insurance plan, Guard.me, is mandatory because many students would have no health coverage without it.

The plan has been offered for $744 annually for the past five years. Starting this month, the price of Guard.me has jumped to $1,283 for students who do not have MSI. It will cost $600 for students who do have MSI.

"No notice," said Christy Jose, a second-year student.

"I came to know about this after I saw a post on Facebook. I never knew there was a raise like that. I just knew that my insurance would end in the month of September."

Dozens of students have posted on the Facebook Group CB International Community, expressing shock and disappointment that the university didn't notify them about the change earlier.

More expensive because of more coverage

Cape Breton University declined an interview but in an email, a spokesperson said the plan is more expensive because it now includes dental, vision and prescription drug coverage.

Lenore Parsley added the plan was only supposed to run for three years, but due to COVID-19, Guard.me granted the university a two-year extension before negotiating a new price.

Jose said he and many other students already are having financial difficulties, given the rising cost of living.

"When I checked with my other friends who came in the month of May … they were finding it very difficult," he said. "Just recently, there has been an incremental hike in the rental rates, which is very difficult for international students with the limited budget they have."

Some Cape Breton residents are also worried about the impact of the added cost, saying students have no choice but to pay the additional fees.

"They should have been told about this," said Ajay Balyan, a business owner and former CBU student who now lives in Cape Breton.

"They were just only charged for it. So that made them upset as well."

More options needed

Parsley said that the university has informed students about the changes to the health insurance plan through a variety of methods, including direct email and the CBU website.

"Our international student advisors have been informing students face-to-face and through their interactions … highly supported through our social media channels," she wrote.

Jose said he knows he will have to pay the full amount for the plan, but said students should have more choice in their insurance plans.

"We were shown only the picture of the first plan and the new plan," he said.

"There were no other plans. There might be different plans and insurance because back in India, even when I worked under a bank, I think with every insurance company you can customize insurance plans."

MORE TOP STORIES