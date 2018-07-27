Cape Breton triathalon has athletes trying something new

Athletes in Cape Breton are busy doing lots of swimming, biking and running — all in preparation for this weekend's Triathlon on the Mira.

Upwards of 150 triathletes will converge on the famed Mira River for the inaugural event. For many, including Rick MacDonald , it will be a first triathlon.

Encouraged by his daughter, the 67-year old MacDonald decided to try something new.

"It started with my daughter," he said. "She's been involved in a lot of these and I walk a lot and she said, 'Dad, you walk so fast, why don't you start to run?'"

On Sunday, MacDonald will be doing what's called a try-a-tri, consisting of a 400-metre swim, a 10-kilometre bike ride and a three-kilometre run.

His daughter set up a training schedule for him and that's what he's been doing since the beginning of June.

The overall event includes a sprint distance (750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride, five-kilometre run) and an Olympic distance (1,500-metre swim, 40-kilometre bike ride and 10-kilometre run). There is also a team sprint option.

"When we heard that the [triathlon] was going to be here for the first time it was a great opportunity," said MacDonald who lives near where the event will be held. "It's close, sounded like it could be fun a little bit of challenge, so that's why I'm here."

Triathlon on the Mira organizer Jarret Gosbee crosses the finish line at the Bridgetown Triathlon in 2016. (Corey Deveaux )

Jarret Gosbee, the race director, said he's thrilled there are so many first timers, like MacDonald.

He's also pleased in the general level of interest. Organizers capped the race at 150 participants and are just shy of that total.

"Across the province triathlon numbers have dipped a little bit, but we saw a little bump in numbers because people wanted a race close by," he said.

Gosbee said it's crunch time now, getting race kits prepared and finalizing details.

"Ultimately you want to make sure everyone has a safe and competitive event," he said. "That's our main goal now."

MacDonald said he's had fun with the training and is looking forward to the race.

"I could encourage anybody else — I'm 67 years old and doing my very first and it's great because it does require discipline and commitment and you feel good, so why not?"

Gosbee hopes the event will spark a love of the sport in others.

"It's not an impossible endeavour," he said. "It does take training and dedication, but we encourage everyone if they're interested to come spectate and see what it's all about."

The race starts at 8 a.m. at the Mira Boat Club.

While Gosbee encourages people to check out the sport, he also cautions people to come early and to approach from the Albert Bridge end of Hillside Road.

What is Rick MacDonald's goal for the day?

"To finish," he said laughing. "I'm looking for my personal best. It will have to be because it's my first."

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia