Cape Breton teen charged with arson after $1M of fibre optic cable destroyed

A 14-year-old boy from Sydney, N.S., has been charged with arson after a weekend fire destroyed about $1-million worth of fibre optic cable.

In a news release, Cape Breton Regional Police said firefighters were called to the scene on Upper Prince Street on Saturday afternoon, where they put out a fire in a barn.

However, the fire had spread to several spools of fibre optic cable nearby.

Police said the fire marshal's office deemed the blaze suspicious.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness information led them to arrest the suspect on Tuesday and that damages are still being calculated.

The teen was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Wednesday to face a single count of arson causing damage to property.

