Support groups in Cape Breton change how they offer services during COVID-19

As the COVID-19 outbreak forces people to change the way social gatherings are conducted, some support groups in the Sydney area are finding new ways to support their members.

Narcotics Anonymous in Cape Breton says a switch to online meetings will be useful for current members who are able to connect, but it could create roadblocks for new members looking for help.

John with Narcotics Anonymous in Sydney said the local group will hold its first virtual meeting on Wednesday night, but he's worried about members losing face-to-face contacts.

John's last name is being withheld to protect his identity.

He said a switch to online meetings could affect people who are looking for help for the first time.

"Right now we're in the same situation as, for example, somebody starting a new group in a new town," he said.

"It's going to take months … for people to actually start joining and for the results to start happening."

He said the group is still in the process of getting the system in order, saying the move to a virtual meeting system is not something the association is used to.

He's worried about the impact on people who aren't familiar with remote technology, and afraid the virtual meetings will drive away the people who need the support the most.

'They are not forgotten'

Christine Porter, executive director of the Ally Centre of Cape Breton, said the lack of physical contact with her clients has been difficult and that having meaningful conversations from six feet away is "strange."

She said people can still come by for some support, but safety measures have been taken at the centre to protect workers and volunteers.

One challenge, according to Porter, is letting vulnerable people know that even though people are practicing physical distancing, it doesn't mean they don't care.

"I want people to know, especially vulnerable populations, that people are thinking of them," Porter says. "Plans are being made, they are not forgotten. We are working hard to make sure things get better for them."

Porter's advice for people looking for help is to get in contact, even if they feel isolated and alone.

She says there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the light will come quicker if everyone listens to the advice of public health officials.

