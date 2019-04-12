'She's nothing but blue and white': Cape Breton superfan has bad case of 'Leaf fever'

Archie MacKinnon was only six the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup.

That was in 1967.

But, ever hopeful, MacKinnon has amassed a huge collection of Toronto Maple Leafs memorabilia at his home in Little Bras d'Or, N.S.

The self-proclaimed "solid Leaf" predicts his team will bring home the glory this year. They are playing in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Bruins and hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

"We've got a lot of scoring power, and I think the Bruins are in for a battle — a battle they can't win," said MacKinnon.

Archie MacKinnon has decked out his house in blue and white lights, the colours of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

After that, he said, it will be a "cake walk" to the championship, he said.

MacKinnon said he grew up as a Boston fan. But he spent 15 years working as a carpenter in Ontario, where his company had season tickets to the Leafs.



"And the hype, the atmosphere, I got what they call Leaf fever," he said. "Diehard Leaf — never change me now."

He makes no secret of his passion for the team.

Archie MacKinnon in his Maple Leafs habitat. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

At night, his house can be seen from the nearby Trans-Canada Highway. It is completely lit up in the team's colours.

"Once I click the power on and light 'er up, she's nothing but blue and white."

His truck, dog house, even his garbage bin, are decked out with team logos.

Inside, his "man cave" is crammed with all things Leaf, including a pool table he designed and built.

Even MacKinnon's pool table is a tribute to the team he loves. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Some of his prize possessions include hockey pants, socks and shirts that belonged to Dave (Tiger) Williams, who played with the Leafs from 1974-1980.

There is a photo of MacKinnon with Williams. There is a Toronto Maple Leafs calendar from 1965, one of the years the team won the Stanley Cup.

MacKinnon admitted it's a bit of an obsession.

"What do they call it, hoarders? Well, I'm a hoarder," said MacKinnon. "Because when I get something Toronto, it's impossible to get it out of me. I'm a 'be-Leafer.'"

He has his eyes set on the crowning glory for his collection.

"If we win the Cup, I look forward to making a Cup and putting it out on the front lawn."

