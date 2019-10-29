Cape Breton students learn about career opportunities on the island

About 80 high school students had the opportunity to take part in a youth business symposium in Cape Breton on Tuesday.

The event, put on by the Cape Breton Partnership, aims to expand youth's awareness of career opportunities on the island.

"I think most Cape Bretoners want to be able to find a career that they can enjoy and so they can choose to be home," said Carla Arsenault, the Cape Breton Partnership's president and CEO.

The symposium covered topics such as work ethic, resumé skills, building a portfolio and managing your online presence.

The youth business symposium aims to axpand awareness of career opportunities in Cape Breton. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Thirty business representatives from across Cape Breton also attended the event.

"I'm really encouraged to see the tremendous support from the private sector, companies and organizations coming out to support to encourage young people to stay here," said Arsenault.

Heidi MacInnis, a human resources manager for Port Hawkesbury Paper, said youth are important to have in their workforce.

"They do bring a new perspective to things, a new way of doing things," said MacInnis. "They're a fresh set of eyes."

Students listened to a number of panels and engaged in a roundtable discussion with business representatives to create connections with the organizations.

Grade 12 student Max Moeller said most youth are unaware of the career opportunities on the island because there aren't enough resources.

Carla Arsenault, president and CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership, says she's encouraged by the support from the private sector at the symposium. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

"I think we need to be aware of the options that we have within Cape Breton, we need to think outside of the box and see the variety of options that we have as students coming out of school," said Moeller, who attends Rankin School of the Narrows in Iona.

This was the third youth business symposium hosted by the Cape Breton Partnership.

