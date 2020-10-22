Cape Breton students plead guilty in man's beating

Seven teenagers in Cape Breton have pleaded guilty to assaulting a 42-year-old man, after a video of the attack was circulated online.

The Glace Bay High students were charged last fall after a video shared on Facebook showed a man being swarmed and beaten.

At one point, the victim can be seen crouching on the ground with his hands covering his head, as members of the group kicked him, landed punches and threw rocks at him.

The attack occurred Oct. 20, in an area between the high school and a nearby grocery store.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, appeared to cover his head after being attacked by multiple youths in a video posted to Facebook. (Facebook)

Cape Breton Regional Police say a school liaison officer later identified the students from the video.

The six male and one female youth who pleaded guilty will have their cases dealt with by restorative justice.

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service said Wednesday it is unclear exactly what that process will look like.

An eighth student, an adult male, is charged with assault and will appear in court for arraignment next Tuesday.

