Cape Breton man charged with kidnapping after vehicle stolen with passenger inside

A Cape Breton man is facing charges that include theft and kidnapping after police chased down a stolen vehicle that had a passenger inside.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman left her vehicle outside the regional hospital in Sydney with a man inside who was unable to walk or drive, police said in a news release.

When the woman came back out, the vehicle and passenger were missing.

Police checked video surveillance and saw a man get into the vehicle and drive off.

They tracked a cellphone in the vehicle to Beechmont Road in a rural area west of Sydney, but were unable to get the vehicle to stop, police said.

They then set up a roadblock on Frenchvale Road, stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.

The passenger was not hurt, police said.

A 33-year-old New Waterford man has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, flight from police, obstructing police, theft and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

MORE TOP STORIES