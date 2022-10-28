Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Cape Breton man charged with kidnapping after vehicle stolen with passenger inside

A 33-year-old New Waterford man has been charged with offences including theft and kidnapping after driving off in a vehicle that still had a passenger inside.

Police gave chase after video surveillance outside regional hospital showed a man getting in, driving off

CBC News ·
Cape Breton regional police have charged a New Waterford man with theft and kidnapping after a vehicle — with a passenger still inside — was stolen on Thursday afternoon. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

A Cape Breton man is facing charges that include theft and kidnapping after police chased down a stolen vehicle that had a passenger inside.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman left her vehicle outside the regional hospital in Sydney with a man inside who was unable to walk or drive, police said in a news release.

When the woman came back out, the vehicle and passenger were missing.

Police checked video surveillance and saw a man get into the vehicle and drive off.

They tracked a cellphone in the vehicle to Beechmont Road in a rural area west of Sydney, but were unable to get the vehicle to stop, police said.

They then set up a roadblock on Frenchvale Road, stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.

The passenger was not hurt, police said.

A 33-year-old New Waterford man has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, flight from police, obstructing police, theft and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now