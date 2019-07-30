Black cat appreciation week aims to draw people to Cape Breton SPCA

Cape Breton's SPCA has started an initiative to find forever homes for a large number of black cats they have ready for adoption.

Black cat appreciation week began on July 25 when 12 black cats were cleared by vets for adoption.

Many of the felines were stray adult cats, so to get these cats adopted as quickly as possible, the SPCA dropped the adoption price on black cats from $175 to to $90.

"It's just a little incentive, we know times are hard for people and we keep our adoption prices as low as possible," said Verbena Brenton-Goguen, the shelter co-ordinator at SPCA Cape Breton.

"Some of these cats are a little senior, so we thought we certainly will be able to reduce the price for these [cats]."

Four black cats have already been adopted.

"There's still people interested, we were closed yesterday [Monday]," said Brenton-Goguen. "It's our normal business day to be closed, so we're hoping today to see more people."

The SPCA said black cats are one of the most common coloured cats they see coming into the shelter.

Black cat benefits

Ryan Toomey is the community engagement co-ordinator at SPCA Cape Breton.

He said the SPCA tends to get overrun with the number of black cats that come into the shelter.

Brenton-Goguen said black cats are one of the best types for someone to own.

"Black cats are awesome for a couple of different reasons. One is their fur doesn't show up on your black pants when you're getting ready to go to work," said Brenton-Goguen.

"They're super affectionate cats, people love them."

The discounted adoption fee for black cats ends July 31.

