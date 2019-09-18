N.S. Supreme Court rules in favour of former owner in snow crab quota dispute

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has awarded a Cape Breton man $264,294.98 in a dispute over a snow crab quota that was formerly his.

In a written decision issued June 30, Justice John Bodurtha ruled that Paul Fraser is entitled to compensation dating back to 2011.

According to the decision, the roots of the dispute began in 2010 when Fraser, who previously had his quota fished by 3102135 Nova Scotia Ltd., wanted to transfer his portion to Big Bras D'Or group.

Fraser sought the transfer because the numbered company stopped selling their snow crab to Three Ports Fisheries Ltd., which was buying from Big Bras D'Or.

Roderick Jeffrie was an equal shareholder in Three Ports along with Anthony Hendricksen. Their relationship began to deteriorate in 2010 and they could no longer work together.

Hendricksen, who was also a shareholder with 3102132 Nova Scotia Ltd. (Big Bras D'Or group), approached Fraser to see if his quota could be transferred there since they still sold to Three Ports. Hendricksen found out afterward that Big Bras D'Or could not take any more crab.

Hendricksen then asked Jeffrie if Fraser's quota could be transferred over to a different numbered company, which he was the president of, but Hendricksen failed to notify Fraser of this.

Signs of trouble

In 2010, Fraser received a proportionate payment for his quota fished by 3102602 Nova Scotia Ltd. The next year, he contacted Three Ports about his payment, since he figured they were handling his cheque. He was told to contact Hendricksen, who told him to contact Jeffrie.

Jeffrie denied having Fraser's quota or the money he was owed.

Fraser had gone to see Perry LeBlanc, the representative for 3102135 Nova Scotia Ltd. to sign a permanent transfer document. They both signed the bottom of the document and left the top part of the document specifying "to" and "from" blank.

Processing problems

According to the court decision, they had incorrectly signed the document and the form was sent back twice before it was processed by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Claire MacDonald, an employee with DFO, testified that she at first notified Jeffrie that Fraser was never a shareholder with 3102602 Nova Scotia Ltd. She then corrected the error after reviewing further documents and notified Jeffrie that Fraser's permanent quota transfer was processed in August 2010.

This is the unfortunate story of how Paul Fraser ... and his snow crab allocation became a bargaining chip. - Justice John Bodurtha

MacDonald believed the confusion came out of the transfer documents being faxed to Three Ports instead of 3102602 Nova Scotia Ltd.

She said DFO created a database in 2011 to track individual shareholders' quota associated with a particular licence. The database would be updated every year they got a complete list of shareholders. Fraser's name was continuously left off the list, but MacDonald added it to the database every year.

The court decision states in April 2017, Fraser's name was permanently deleted from the database due to an error by a DFO employee who was unaware of the background of the permanent quota transfer.

The decision also says the transfer documents were "deficient and possibly tampered with," but were ultimately accepted by DFO and processed.

Judge's ruling

Jeffrie continued to fish Fraser's snow crab quota until 2018. The judge ruled that Jeffrie refused to pay Fraser what he was owed over those years for his quota.

"This is the unfortunate story of how Paul Fraser ... and his snow crab allocation became a bargaining chip in Jeffrie's ongoing dispute with Hendriksen," the judge wrote.

The judge awarded Fraser $264,294.98 for his snow crab quota between 2011 and 2018, punitive damages of $15,000 and prejudgment interest.

If Fraser and the numbered company are unable to come to terms on payment for 2019 and 2020, the parties will go back to court.

