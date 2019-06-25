Cape Breton Ski Club ordered to pay $30K in court costs over golf club dispute

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has ordered the Cape Breton Ski Club to pay $30,000 in costs after it failed in its attempts to block the sale of an adjacent golf club in Ben Eoin in May.

The club filed an injunction to stop the sale of The Lakes Golf Club to the Ben Eoin Development Group, and hoped to make its own purchase offer.

Justice Frank Edwards dismissed the case, calling it "frivolous and vexatious."

In a decision released Tuesday, Edwards awarded $20,000 to the golf club and $10,000 to the development group.

What the judge said

The judge noted that Ben Eoin Golf Club Limited cited legal fees and other costs amounting to nearly $64,000, and the development group requested costs of more than $24,000.

He said the ski club is non-profit organization, and the general membership had "no say" in the board of director's decision to go to court.

Had the case involved commercial for-profit enterprises, Edwards said he would have awarded higher costs.

Even so, Edwards said the ski club members will have to shoulder the consequences of the actions of the board of directors to some extent.

MORE TOP STORIES