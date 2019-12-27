Suspect remains at large in Sydney Mines shooting

Cape Breton Regional Police are still looking for a 42-year-old man in connection with the shooting of three people in Sydney Mines last Sunday.

On Monday, police issued an arrest warrant for Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy.

He faces two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of uttering threats, break and enter, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon while prohibited and a breach of previous court-ordered conditions.

The shooting victims were two men, ages 28 and 41, and a 21-year-old woman.

The victims were taken to hospitals in Sydney and Glace Bay, sparking access restrictions at the hospital emergency rooms.

Leroy is an administrator of the Cape Breton Police Scanner group on Facebook, which alerts the public when police are responding to calls.

On Friday, Cape Breton Regional Police said in an email there was nothing new to report on the arrest warrant issued for Leroy.

Description of accused

He is described as six-foot-four, 225 pounds and has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are advising the public not to approach him and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 902-563-5151, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

