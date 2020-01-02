Sydney Mines shooting suspect in custody

The Cape Breton Regional Police Service say they've arrested a man wanted in connection with the shooting of three people in Sydney Mines last month.

In a press release, police said Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy, 42, was arrested, but did not indicate where and when this occurred.

CBC News contacted police for more information, but hasn't received a response.

The release said Leroy faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, break and enter, and various firearms offences.

He's scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

Victims sent to hospital

The shooting victims were two men, ages 28 and 41, and a 21-year-old woman. The shooting happened at a residence on Barrington Street around 6 a.m. AT on Dec. 22.

The victims were taken to hospitals in Sydney and Glace Bay, sparking access restrictions at the hospital emergency rooms.

Leroy is an administrator of the Cape Breton Police Scanner group on Facebook, which alerts the public when police are responding to calls.

