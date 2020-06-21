Man arrested after shooting in northern Cape Breton

One man has been arrested and another taken to hospital after a shooting in northern Cape Breton.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said police received a call just after 4 p.m. on Sunday saying someone had been shot in the small community of Sunrise.

Sunrise sits along the Cabot Trail and is about 36 kilometres northwest of Ingonish.

Croteau said one man was taken into custody, while another man was hurt in the shooting and taken to hospital.

She did not have any more information about the extent of the victim's injuries, or the ages of either man.

However, Croteau did say the incident does not appear to be random.

"They were known to each other," she said.

Police expect to release more details on Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES