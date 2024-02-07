Cape Breton animal shelter to move dogs, cats to other SPCAs over concerns roof could collapse

The Nova Scotia SPCA says its Cape Breton Shelter is in the process of clearing out over concerns its roof could collapse under the weight of the heavy snow that fell during the days-long snowstorm.

"Ceilings and beams are starting to bow underneath the weight," the Nova Scotia SCPA said in a news release on Wednesday.

The shelter, located on East Broadway in Sydney, currently has 45 animals include 19 dogs (a mix of adults and puppies), 25 cats and one rabbit. All animals have been removed "from the area of highest concern" and staff are looking after them.

Elizabeth Murphy, CEO of the Nova Scotia SPCA, said in the news release that the shelter building — which is 47 years old — is "showing the signs of age and wear."

Staff from Dartmouth have been sent to Cape Breton in the SPCA's animal transport vehicle and vans to get the animals out. The animals will be placed in other shelters until it is safe to go back to the Cape Breton building.

Meanwhile a contractor is working on assembling a crew to remove snow and ice, the release said.

"This will allow for the SPCA to have the structural integrity of the building assessed."

There is no estimated date to reopen the Cape Breton shelter and the veterinary hospital. It's also not clear how much it will cost to repair the building. There are plans to build a new shelter eventually.

The Nova Scotia SPCA wants the public to avoid coming to the shelter. The veterinary hospital will be re-booking clients when it's safe.

