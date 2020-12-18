Cape Breton man charged with sexual assault, sexual interference of 10-year-old
RCMP say the alleged assault occurred at a home in Tarbot, Cape Breton.
Trevor Patrick Brewer, 54, is due in court Dec. 1 in Port Hawkesbury
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Cape Breton man with sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl.
Trevor Patrick Brewer, 54, was arrested on Oct. 11, two days after police received a report of an assault.
The assault allegedly happened at a home in Tarbot, N.S., said RCMP in a news release Wednesday.
Brewer has also been charged with sexual interference.
He has been released on conditions until a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 1 in Port Hawkesbury.
Brewer was convicted in September 2016 on two charges of committing an indecent act and sentenced to 129 days in jail.
The following July, Brewer was convicted on a charge of exposing himself and sentenced to more than five months in jail followed by two years of probation.
