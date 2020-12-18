Cape Breton man charged with sexual assault, sexual interference of 10-year-old

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Cape Breton man with sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl.

Trevor Patrick Brewer, 54, was arrested on Oct. 11, two days after police received a report of an assault.

The assault allegedly happened at a home in Tarbot, N.S., said RCMP in a news release Wednesday.

Brewer has also been charged with sexual interference.

He has been released on conditions until a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 1 in Port Hawkesbury.

Brewer was convicted in September 2016 on two charges of committing an indecent act and sentenced to 129 days in jail.

The following July, Brewer was convicted on a charge of exposing himself and sentenced to more than five months in jail followed by two years of probation.

