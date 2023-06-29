Cape Breton municipality starts program to inform seniors in social setting

A program launched by the Municipality of the County of Inverness called the Age Well Academy is aimed at bringing seniors together while giving them information to make their lives easier.

The pandemic slowed the initiative, which is providing information sessions around everyday issues affecting seniors.

Presenters include a water conservation specialist, Nova Scotia Continuing Care, Caregivers Nova Scotia, the RCMP, Alzheimer's Society of Nova Scotia and Sort-it-out Waste Services.

There are 13 presentations on the schedule that will run until November.

The program has been assisted by some federal funding.

"So we're very excited to be able to go out to the various communities throughout Inverness County to bring information to our senior groups," said municipal CAO Keith MacDonald.

Beth Bennett of the Alzheimer's Society Of Nova Scotia said she looks forward to providing more information to people at meetings in the future.

"We were able to go and do a presentation on brain health and dementia," said Bennett. "And so we … talked a little bit about what dementia is and how you can reduce your risk and practise better brain health at any age."

There are many organizations involved, who volunteer their time to spread knowledge to seniors in the community, who take the time to go to these events.

There is a wide range of topics in every seminar, from a lot of different voices.

At least two sessions will be held in each electoral district.

Topics include continuing care, waste services, water operations, recreation and wellness, food insecurity and social isolation.

The schedule for upcoming sessions will be made available at the municipality's website.

