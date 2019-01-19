Cape Breton Screaming Eagles game postponed due to ice problems

An electrical issue with the ice plant at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., means Saturday's Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game is postponed.

The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles were supposed to square off against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at 7 p.m., but the game could not be played.

"The ice started to melt and we felt that it was important that we cancel the game because we weren't confident that we could get the plant back up and running to provide for a safe ice surface for the game," said Paul MacDonald, Centre 200's general manager.

As a result of the breakdown, there was about a one-centimetre pool of water on top of the ice surface. When completely frozen, the ice measures 3.75 centimetres.

MacDonald said the problem has since been fixed, but the ice surface wouldn't have been ready for tonight's game.

The date for the makeup game hasn't been established.

Operations will resume Sunday at Centre 200 with a basketball game between the Cape Breton Highlanders and the Saint John Riptide.