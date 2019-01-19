Cape Breton Screaming Eagles game postponed due to ice problems
Electrical problem meant ice started to melt, leaving a 1-centimetre pool of water on top
An electrical issue with the ice plant at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., means Saturday's Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game is postponed.
The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles were supposed to square off against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at 7 p.m., but the game could not be played.
"The ice started to melt and we felt that it was important that we cancel the game because we weren't confident that we could get the plant back up and running to provide for a safe ice surface for the game," said Paul MacDonald, Centre 200's general manager.
As a result of the breakdown, there was about a one-centimetre pool of water on top of the ice surface. When completely frozen, the ice measures 3.75 centimetres.
MacDonald said the problem has since been fixed, but the ice surface wouldn't have been ready for tonight's game.
The date for the makeup game hasn't been established.
Operations will resume Sunday at Centre 200 with a basketball game between the Cape Breton Highlanders and the Saint John Riptide.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.