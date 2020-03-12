Cape Breton schools close over 'credible' weapons threat

Public schools in Cape Breton will be closed on Friday as police investigate what they are calling a weapons threat.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) sent a message to students and staff Thursday evening instructing them not to come to schools and offices on March 13.

"A number of schools in our region have received what the police have deemed to be a credible weapons threat to students and staff," the message said.

School administrators said they were exercising "an abundance of caution" with the support of police, who are investigating the threats.

Spokesperson Michelle MacLeod said the threat was received by the CBVRCE and multiple schools. She would not say how many schools, or the nature of the threat.

More than 12,000 students and about 2,500 staff across 39 schools will be affected by the closure.

MacLeod said this is the first time a weapons threat has caused widespread school closures in Cape Breton in the 38 years she's worked for the public school administrator.

