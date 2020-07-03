'Sort of like brothers': Cape Breton school has graduating class of 3

Innis MacMullin, Cody MacNeil, and Maximilian Moeller will always have a special memory of graduation day.

They are this year's graduates of Rankin School of the Narrows in Iona, N.S. The school has students from primary to Grade 12.

MacMullin, MacNeil and Moeller spent nearly every year of school together.

Moeller and MacNeil were in one of the first primary classes in the school that opened in 2007, along with a girl who left in Grade 5. MacMullin joined them in Grade 1.

"Every day they remind me ... you weren't part of the original three," said MacMullin.

There were once as many as eight students in the class.

A sign announces the 2020 graduates. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Even after spending every day at school together, the three remained close outside of school. They would ride dirt bikes and play sports.

"We're sort of like brothers so we get sick of each other a lot," said MacNeil.

The boys said they tend not to hold grudges against each other and are happy about all the years they spent together.

Their school provided a graduation celebration for the boys. It included a video and slideshow of them throughout the years.

"They did a good job with what they [had] at their disposal," said Moeller.

The three have many fond memories over the years from inside and outside of the school. They said they will miss the small school environment but are looking forward to the future.

2 will attend Saint Mary's

Moeller and MacMullin have been accepted into Saint Mary's University starting in the fall semester.

"Our guidance counsellor told us at the start of the year not to live with each other because we'd end up hating each other," said MacMullin.

MacMullin will be taking a bachelor of science at Saint Mary's and Moeller will be taking a bachelor of computer science.

MacNeil will be taking automotive service and repair at NSCC Marconi Campus.

MORE TOP STORIES