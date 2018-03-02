School employee in Cape Breton charged with uttering threats against student

An employee of Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay, N.S., has been charged with uttering threats against a student, following a police investigation that began last month into an incident at the middle school.

The employee has not been named, but in a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police he is identified as a 54-year-old man from New Waterford. Officials have not said what position the man holds at the school.

Police said they received a complaint on Feb. 26 about an incident involving an employee and a student at Oceanview Education Centre, which has students from grades 6-8.

Police said the man was arrested Tuesday following further work by the school liaison officer in conjunction with school administration.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education sent a text message to parents Tuesday, saying only that an employee of the school is the subject of criminal charges and is not at work.

In an email to CBC Wednesday, a spokesperson for the education centre would not comment on the employee's position.

The email said administrators at the school are working with students and staff to address any concerns arising from the allegations.

The man is due in court on May 13.



