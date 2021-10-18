Cape Breton's Englishtown ferry knocked out of service

The Englishtown ferry, which takes vehicles to and from Cape Breton's iconic Cabot Trail, has been knocked out of service for a few days.

The ferry suffered engine failure Sunday after it threw a rod and damaged the block, said Nova Scotia's Public Works Department in an email.

The province said staff are working to replace the engine.

This is usually a busy week for the ferry, with motorists heading to the Cape Breton highlands to view the fall colours.

The ferry, which crosses St. Anns Bay, is expected to return to service on Thursday.

