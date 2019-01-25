CBRM ponders appeal of controversial RV park ruling

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is considering whether to appeal a decision by the province's Utility and Review board that will prevent a large RV park in Big Pond.

Municipal solicitor Demetri Kachafanas said a decision to appeal the ruling doesn't have to be reviewed by council. Council had already approved the rezoning of the area to allow for the RV park development.

"The decision that went to council was to allow the development," he said.

"So we're just here as part of the process now to facilitate that."

The Utility and Review board ruled in favour of a group of residents in Big Pond opposed the RV park. They complained the Ceilidh on the Lakes campground would be noisy, unsightly and could pollute the nearby Bras d'Or Lake.

An aerial view shows the proposed RV park site in Big Pond. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

The development has been controversial in Cape Breton, pitting those who support a campground that could create jobs and attract tourists, against those who argue a large RV park doesn't belong in a small, largely rural community.

Council voted 7-6 last year in favour of rezoning, to allow the first phase of the development.

Phase One would see the creation of 211 RV sites. Subsequent phases could see as many as 541 RV sites, and an additional 64 tenting spaces.

In its 94-page ruling, the Utility and Review board said the zoning approved by council would offer "no protection whatsoever" against noise or "visual compatibility" for several residential properties nearby.

An artist's rendering of the proposed Big Pond RV park. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

Kachafanas said the legal department is going through the decision to see whether there are grounds to appeal the decision to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

In particular, they are looking at the interpretation of "reasonable protection," he said.

"Our planning department felt the development did offer reasonable protection and the board felt otherwise."

He added the CBRM is concerned the decision might set a precedent.

"One of the things we'd be worried about is, based on the UARB interpretation, whether you could site a campground at all in the CBRM, based on the protections the UARB would expect."

The Calgary developer behind the project, Chris Skidmore, said in a statement through his lawyer that he was "extremely disappointed" by the board's decision, and is waiting to see how the CBRM proceeds before deciding his next steps.