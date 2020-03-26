Cape Breton restaurant offering free takeout to seniors during pandemic

The Miner's Daughter Restaurant and Bakery in North Sydney, N.S., is offering free takeout meals to seniors and those in need after being forced shut down to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheryl Dauphney, the owner of the restaurant, said they wanted to use their leftover stock of food to show support for a community that has supported them.

"Reading a lot on Facebook and the internet, the elderly our seniors, it's hard for them, everyone panic shopping, they got lost and left with nothing really," said Dauphney.

"We just want to make sure we are doing our part, plus the people who support us, we just want to give back."

Last week, the province ordered all restaurants to close except for takeout and delivery. All bars have also been ordered closed, as have a series of other businesses such as hair salons.

Stay in the parking lot

The free meals from the Miner's Daughter will be every Tuesday and Friday and will include soup, a tea biscuit and a sweet for dessert. Dauphney said anyone in need of a meal is welcome to stop by and get a bag.

"We do emphasize on the seniors, but anyone can come have some," said Dauphney.

The first meal was held earlier this week. It was supposed to be Tuesday, but was delayed a day due to the weather.

The restaurant is asking those looking for a meal to pull up in the parking lot and stay in their vehicles. Staff will deliver a bag right to their window.

People are welcome to eat their food in the parking lot so long as it isn't in a group of more than five and social distancing is practised.

Dauphney said they have been receiving a lot of phone calls and Facebook messages about the free meals. She said they will continue with them every Tuesday and Friday until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

MORE TOP STORIES